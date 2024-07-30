In essence, Sawyer lays out some indicators that can suggest when a game is still too far from completion than executives have said about release dates or development milestones.

Despite his team now being part of a large corporation like Microsoft, the director of Pentiment and Fallout: New Vegas has remained very direct in expressing his ideas, and in this recent thread on X he wanted to explain, in rather harsh terms, some mistakes that are commonly made in the field of video game development recently.

Josh Sawyer of Obsidian He’s usually a man who doesn’t mince his words, and he proved it again recently with a series of posts on X in which he explained why the imposition of some impossible release dates or timeframes to be respected may result destructive for developers .

Feature cutting is not free

A major issue during development is that publishers often ask for feature reductions, which can be a major complication for the staff. Although the idea is to reduce development time and costs, these revisions can have the opposite effect and they are not “free”, they have costs even large ones if they are made while the contents are already in progress, because many of them may have to be cut or heavily revised, increasing the work and worsening morale.

In essence, a key element to take into consideration is whether the game features (and how many of them) are in “MVP”which as Sawyer explained means “minimum viable product”, that is, a preliminary version of the game with fundamental features that can be proposed for testing.

If the basic gameplay features are still up for debate about whether or not to be included in MVP, this is not a positive sign, because it means that a good part of the contents are uncertainwhich leads to a general uncertainty about the work itself carried out by the developers. “If you don’t know yet how the gameplay will certainly work, it’s difficult to design content for it, which could be cut or significantly reworked,” explains Sawyer.

Furthermore, if the content creation processes are not fully established through certain pipelines, no one can yet know what will have to go through them. In essence, if a game has a creative process already planned and reliable and all the most significant features are in MVP and all the pipelines work, then the problem shifts only to the actual quality, but the project can meet the established dates.

“What he does to rage on stupid dates “The problem with the rules set by executives and production is that anyone with even a modicum of experience knows that if a, b, and c aren’t set, then they can’t effectively predict goals, but they’ll still confidently try to do so, messing up schedules to hit them,” Sawyer explained. “All of this does is lead to burnout and demoralization for developers, and understandably erodes trust in management.”