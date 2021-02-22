Today, Monday, the Indian authorities imposed new measures on the city of Bombay due to the high number of new infections with the Coronavirus.

The largest outbreak of the epidemic in recent weeks was recorded in the western state of Maharashtra, which has a population of 110 million. This region, which includes Bombay, the economic capital of India, is the most affected, with 52,000 deaths counted since the beginning of the epidemic.

The number of new daily infections in Maharashtra is equivalent to levels detected in October at the height of the epidemic. As a result, the measures entered into force on Monday, including a ban on all religious, social and political gatherings.

The state’s chief minister, Odhav Thackeray, said yesterday that he was “concerned about the magnitude of the second wave of the epidemic if it strikes the state.”

He added, “The simple hymn that we repeat is putting on the muzzle, respecting discipline and avoiding closure. We will review the situation in the next eight days to decide on the closure.”

India had relaxed the strict lockdown it imposed in March 2020.

In India, the injuries peaked with more than 97,000 daily injuries in September, before dropping to just under 9,000 in early February, but the Ministry of Health data reported that the number of injuries rose today, Monday, to 14,000 new infections.

India is currently recording only 150,000 active COVID-19 cases, according to government figures.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, is the worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of infections, after the United States. In India, more than 11 million infections and 156,000 deaths have been recorded since the start of the epidemic.