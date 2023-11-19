The modelCamila Escribnsimpressed with a majestic gala dress during the final of the Miss Universe 2023 contest, which took place last Saturday, November 18 inThe Savior. Our compatriot dazzled with a blue beaded dress in this important beauty pageant, in which misses from different countries participated. It should be noted that, finally, it was known that therepresentative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios is the new queen and successor to the American R’Bonney Gabriel.

How was Camila’s participation in the preliminary stage of Miss Universe 2023?

The model Camila Escribns also dazzled in the Miss Universe 2023 during the preliminary stage. On the first day, the Peruvian appeared on stage and left the audience amazed by parading in a swimsuit. Our compatriot chose a rosewood two-piece suit.

On the second day of the preliminary stage, They writeHe impressed with a majestic typical costume inspired by the Inca culture. The Peruvian made an impact with a golden costume that represents the tumi, a well-known ceremonial knife belonging to ancient cultures in northern Peru.

What message did Camila Escribens publish before the final of Miss Universe 2023?

This Saturday, November 18, theMiss Universe 2023For this reason, the Peruvian representative in this contest, Camila Escribnsshared her feelings prior to meeting the new beauty queen.

“My dream was always to be PERU before the universe. What an honor to finally live this moment and carry my flag here in the largest competition in the world. Thank you, Miss Peru, for giving me the opportunity to live my dream, thank you, Peru, for all the support,” wrote in his Instagram account.

Camila Escribns shared a message before her participation in the final gala of Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Camila Escribns

Who became the new Miss Universe 2023?

The three candidates who made it to the Top 3 in the Miss Universe 2023 final were nervous minutes before finding out who would be the new beauty queen. After seconds of waiting, it became known that the representative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, became the winner and gave her country its first victory. The young woman broke down after learning that she triumphed in this beauty pageant. As is traditional, R’Bonney Gabriel (Miss Universe 2022) dedicated a message to her upon leaving office.

