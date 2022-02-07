In order to maintain environmental sustainability and change the behavior of excessive use of plastic materials, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai has adopted a policy to limit single-use bags, which includes imposing a tariff of 25 fils on bags for transporting single-use goods only. According to the approved policy, a comprehensive awareness campaign will be launched for members of society and the sector. own in this regard.

The imposition of tariffs on the use of single-use merchandise bags will start from July 1, 2022 in all stores in Dubai as a first stage, and these stores include, for example: retail stores, textile and electronic stores, restaurants, pharmacies, delivery orders and e-commerce orders.

The experiment will be evaluated in stages until the use of these bags is completely prohibited within two years of application and studies of changes in the behavior of members of society, as sustainability has now become an imperative at the global level, reinforced by changing the behaviors of society in a way that reduces the environmental footprint of individuals, thus enhancing Opportunities to conserve natural resources and environmental habitats and reduce negative impacts resulting from wrong practices, and contribute to ensuring the environmental health required to maintain the quality of life.

Studies during the past decades have shown that the link between the quality of the environment and the quality of life of individuals and societies is clear, strong and multifaceted, including the importance of air, water and soil quality on human health, the importance of preserving natural habitats and biodiversity, in addition to the great role that the environment plays on the economic level. Through many aspects, including but not limited to tourism, entertainment, food production and others.

During the coming period, awareness will be intensified for various segments of society, including school and university students, in addition to the private sector, to pave the way for implementation, while stimulating the private sector to provide sustainable alternatives in shops, including bags of reusable goods, and encouraging community members to choose those alternatives and use them while shopping. To transport goods and purchases, to confirm Dubai’s keeping pace with the global trend towards adopting sustainable alternatives to reduce the consumption of single-use bags, as the tariff is already applied in more than 30 countries, and a partial or complete ban has been imposed on it in more than 90 countries, which reflects international efforts to reduce The use of those bags that pose a clear threat to the environment and its future.

Programs to address environmental challenges

Government agencies in Dubai, in line with the environmental objectives defined in the national agenda, have implemented several awareness programs and initiatives in the field of environmental protection and facing environmental challenges, including integrated waste management projects in various regions of Dubai, and raising community awareness by promoting the concept of rational and sustainable consumption of natural resources. And reducing harmful practices in the areas of fishing, such as the use of fish, in addition to the application of fees on waste disposal at the beginning of January 2022, which would make a qualitative leap in terms of reducing waste production and stimulating the diversion of waste from the landfill.

The Dubai government has also embraced several investment projects to recycle waste and use it to save energy, while encouraging various groups, segments and institutions of society to follow the best international practices adopted in the field of sustainable waste disposal, and to consolidate the culture of sorting waste produced from its sources, in addition to promoting and developing recycling methods. This contributes to providing a safe work environment to encourage investment, adopting the principles of a circular economy, and creating new comprehensive competitive opportunities in the field of waste management and treatment in the emirate, as well as promoting sustainability in all economic, environmental and social fields, building a sustainable system to preserve natural resources, and supporting the green economy. , low carbon, to achieve the Dubai Waste Management Strategy 2041, and the 17 sustainable development goals announced by the United Nations for the year 2030.







