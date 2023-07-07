A threefold increase in the import of cars to Russia in the first six months of 2023 was noted on Friday, July 7, analysts “Autostat”.

From January to June, 227.2 thousand new passenger cars were imported into the Russian Federation, which is 3.2 times more compared to the same period in 2022. Also, 220.1 thousand used cars were imported into the country during the specified period – this is 2.9 times more than in the first six months of 2022.

New cars, as a rule, are imported from China: China’s share in June was 75.7% of the total. In second place among importing countries here was Kazakhstan (9.6%), and in third place was Kyrgyzstan (5.8%).

As for used cars, they are most often imported from Japan (55.6% in June). In second place is Armenia (12.9%), in third is Belarus (11.4%).

On July 7, it became known that the recycling fee for cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses will be indexed from August 1, 2023.

Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that the indexation of the recycling fee will affect the import of new and used cars by legal entities, but will not affect individuals importing cars with an engine capacity of up to 3 liters for personal use. For such citizens, the mechanism for paying salvage fees at a reduced rate will continue to operate – 3.4 thousand rubles for new cars up to three years and 5.2 thousand rubles for cars older than three years