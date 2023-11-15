The Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT) prepared analytical reports for the third quarter on the market for footwear and light industry products, which Izvestia reviewed. It follows from them that the import of these goods has increased significantly compared to the same period last year.

Thus, during this period, the import of shoes jumped by almost 47%; in the overall consumption structure, imports ultimately accounted for 58% of the total volume. Its basis (57.2%) was boots, their supplies amounted to almost 61 million pairs, followed by boots – 23.1 million pairs. During this time, domestic production increased by 14%.

A similar trend is observed in the outerwear segment: its imports jumped by 38%, and the market share amounted to 55%. In this category, jackets are the leaders, their import accounted for 63% – 13.6 million units, followed by coats – 4.4 million units. During this time, our own production of these products increased by 47%.

Such drastic changes are explained by the market’s adaptation to new conditions, Anna Petrushina, head of the Legprom product group at CRPT, told Izvestia. In 2022, many companies are faced with the need to review their product range and change supply chains, she noted. That is, familiar goods were no longer supplied in standard ways and we had to look for replacements in other markets or consider options with parallel imports, she added.

