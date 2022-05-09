Imports from the Region of Murcia last February increased by 76.3% compared to last year, practically double what they did in the rest of Spain (38.8%). This follows from the latest Foreign Trade report that the Region, in which energy products, with 51.1 points, stand out above the rest, followed by food, beverages and tobacco (13.7 points), chemical products ( 4.9 points) and non-chemical semi-manufactures (2.5 points).

Some imports whose amount amounts to 1,347.7 million euros and where Kazakhstan bursts in as the main supplier of the Community in February, hand in hand with oil. The country located in Central Asia is followed by Mexico, Brazil, Italy and Russia. While on the export side, whose amount reaches 1,116 million, it is those products that come from food, beverages and tobacco (11.5 points) that lead the ‘ranking’, followed by energy products (6.9 points), chemicals (2.9 points) and consumer manufactures (1.3 points). The report also refers to the increase experienced by the Region in terms of exports to EU countries (57.1%) to the detriment of third countries. Although the same report also clarifies that this increase is due to the countries of the ‘euro zone’ (the member states that have adopted the euro as their currency), since the rest of the EU went from 7.8% in February from 2021 to 7.1% in the same month this year.

THE DATA 1,347

million euros is the amount of imports from Murcia in February.

2,666

million have reached imports during the months of January and February.

57.1%

is the increase in exports to EU countries.

As for the main partners of Spain, the largest increases in exports by Murcia occurred in Germany (34.6%), France (29.7%) and Portugal (2.5%). Outside the EU, the report on foreign trade highlights that sales to Turkey decreased by 3%, while those related to the United Kingdom grew by 17.1%.

Middle East and Africa



Outside Europe, the Region’s exports increased by 94.5% in the Middle East, Oceania (36.9%), Africa (4.8) and Asia excluding the Middle East (3.6). On the contrary, those destined for Latin America decreased. Likewise, the increases in exports during the same month to Saudi Arabia (137.9%), Singapore (129.5%), the US (108.8%), Taiwan (84.8%), Mexico (76, 2%), Egypt (71.7%), Hong Kong (53%) and the United Arab Emirates (41.2%). And the negative, Brazil (-70%). Algeria (-47%), China (-30.7%), Peru (-15.2%) and South Africa (-14.7%).

The released report also includes the accumulated figure for January-February of this year: a 25% increase in exports made by the Region (2,165.4 million euros) and 83% in the case of imports, reaching 2,666.1 millions. The main imported products in these two months are mostly energy products (62.6% of the total imported for this period) with increases in those from the United Kingdom (115 million euros), Norway (100.9), Kazakhstan (76.7%), Mexico (60.6%), Iraq (79.1%) and Saudi Arabia (95.6%) and decreases in those from Italy and Libya.

Meanwhile, the number of regular exporting companies – those whose activity dates back to the last 4 years without interruption and whose export value exceeds 50,000 euros – amounts to 1,375. The communities that registered the greatest interannual increase in exports during these two months (January and February) were Canarias (75.2%), Madrid (64.4%) and Asturias (36.6%).