Vedomosti: Fraudsters profit from Russian importers’ problems with payments

Recently, there have been many scammers who deceive Russian importers of Chinese products, who are forced to use intermediary schemes when paying for imports from China. This is reported by “Vedomosti” with reference to entrepreneurs.

Most often, scammers approach a businessman who has problems paying for imports and offer him services to transfer funds through their accounts in “clean” banks. Those who fall for this trick transfer the amount to the account of a fake intermediary, who then reports that “the deal failed” or even disappears altogether. Some gullible companies have already lost more than 50 million rubles in this way.

According to Ilona Gorsheneva-Doluts, a representative of the Opora Rossii association in China, some fraudsters were able to promote the websites where they offered their services so much that they reached the top positions in search results and provided their owners with a regular flow of calls from potential victims. In addition, there are scammers who pose as not just an intermediary bank, but promise the client a full range of services – from purchasing goods from a Chinese factory to logistics and payment. They work on a 30-50 percent “prepayment”.

Basically, small or recently opened companies fall for the promises of criminals. They are either inexperienced or do not have the money to pay for the services of an expert in the field of foreign economic activity. The situation is aggravated by the fact that international courts in the PRC do not work very well. And it is almost impossible to return money from China through the Russian human rights system.

As experts note, the abundance of such fraudulent schemes was facilitated by problems with transferring funds to China – Russian companies are increasingly being denied opening accounts.

In order not to become a victim of scammers, the head of the department for work with Asian clients, B1 partner Natalia Khobrakova calls on entrepreneurs to pay attention to the date of registration of the prospective intermediary, the authorized capital, the availability of licenses and permits. In addition, you should familiarize yourself with its financial statements.

In late June 2024, information appeared that the situation with payments from Russian businesses to Chinese counterparties had improved since mid-May. It became easier to make payments after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Beijing. And if in April transactions barely went through, then in May the volume of imports began to increase, as regional Chinese banks, which have very little or virtually no international business, began to cooperate directly with Russia.