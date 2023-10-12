Imported winter tires in Russia have risen in price by one and a half to two times

Before the new season in Russia, the price of imported winter tires has risen sharply. About it reports Telegram channel Mash.

The cost of tires from Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental and other foreign manufacturers has increased by one and a half to two times. Industry representatives explain the rise in prices by more complicated logistics, a high dollar exchange rate and rising prices for raw materials.

Rubber produced in Russia has risen in price by 20 percent. In addition to rising prices for raw materials, domestic products were also affected by the departure of companies that took their technologies from the local market. The factories had to include in the price the costs of purchasing and setting up new equipment, the publication notes.

Commenting on the rise in rubber prices at the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that against the backdrop of a capacity surplus and market restructuring, prices should decrease. “We expect results after the change of owners of factories localized in the Russian Federation and their launch at full capacity,” said representatives of the ministry.

According to the general director of the My Avtoprokat company, Dmitry Matveev, the period for changing summer tires to winter tires is individual for everyone and depends on the region of residence and the driver’s driving style. It’s worth “changing your shoes” when the daytime temperature stays within 7-8 degrees, and there is frost at night, the expert added.

The Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development recommended that residents of the capital avoid traveling in cars with summer tires. Snow and rain have been in the region since October 9, and icy conditions may occur on the roads at night, the Department of Transport warned.