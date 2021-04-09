As of Saturday, footwear importers who enter merchandise into the country must comply with certain requirements imposed by the Government and published this Friday in the Official Gazette. Among the conditions, there will be the obligation to be incorporated in the labels of its products the size numbering system called “AR”, which will be used throughout Argentina.

According to Resolution 316/2021, published this Friday in the Official Gazette, starting next Saturday, companies that bring sneakers, shoes, boots, or other related items to sell, must specify size of the same following the scale established by the national authorities.

As of Saturday, importers must ensure that the footwear they sell includes the national size system.

“The indication of the size of the footwear will be made according to the numbering system called ‘AR’ used in the Argentine Republic, according to the Technical Standard IRAM 8604, for the purposes of which the length of the foot is considered as a reference for the adjustment of footwear. Additionally, other numbering or other internationally accepted commercial practices may be used “, the document details.

According to the Resolution, signed by the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español, importers will have “Until July 31, 2021 as the maximum period for adaptation” to this new demand.

Customs will be responsible for controlling compliance with this requirement.

“The other participants in any of the stages of the marketing chain, must require their suppliers that the labels of footwear destined for final use contain the established information in these regulations ”.

According to him Technical Regulation that is launched now, but was prepared in 2018: “The labeling requirements applicable to all types of new footwear that are marketed in the territory of the Argentine Republic in order to prevent practices that may mislead or deceive consumers.”

The official document states that “Article 42 of the National Constitution establishes that Consumers and users of goods and services have the right, in the consumer relationship, to the protection of their health, safety and economic interests, and to adequate and truthful information ”.

In this sense, he stressed that it is the Ministry of Internal Trade that determines “the minimum security requirements that goods or services must meet and to determine the place, form and characteristics of the indications to be placed on the goods that are marketed in the country. or on their packaging ”.

YN