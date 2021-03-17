Some are negligent in applying the precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, although it became known to everyone a year ago.

Recently, with the escalation of vaccination campaigns globally, irresponsible individual behaviors appeared, which some resorted to under the pretext that he took two doses of the vaccine, which caused an increase in infection rates in many countries of the world, especially as it coincided with the emergence of new mutations of the virus.

Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, a consultant of internal diseases, stresses the danger of community members taking unmatched individual decisions, whether to stop wearing the muzzle or not to adhere to physical distancing after obtaining the second dose of the vaccine, indicating that facing the spread of the epidemic must take a collective pattern and behavior, which is The consequence of following the instructions issued in this regard.

Al-Hammadi stressed that individual actions could impede the efforts of health authorities and prolong the flattening of the curve of numbers of injuries and deaths. Consequently, the duration of the confrontation will be prolonged, which will entail the continuation of the precautionary measures application.

Al-Hammadi warned that leniency in applying the precautionary measures after obtaining the vaccine may cause the virus to be transmitted to family members, colleagues, or friends with chronic diseases or the elderly, or people who have not yet received vaccinations, which may harm them.

Al-Hammadi said, “We are in an important transitional phase in the face of this epidemic,” noting that the health system in the UAE is on the right path towards reaching community immunity, which will be accompanied by a gradual easing of measures and restrictions, stressing that decisions to reduce measures must be based on results. Studies and close follow-up of the health status.

He added that vaccination campaigns around the world seek three main goals, starting from preventing infection, then reducing symptoms associated with infection, and ending with reducing deaths, stressing that obtaining ideal results for vaccine campaigns will only be achieved in the case of reaching community immunity that includes all Who are targeted in these campaigns.

In turn, the World Health Organization recommended continuing to apply precautionary measures, especially wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands, and not gathering in large groups, for people who have received vaccination against the Corona virus, especially in light of the lack of sufficient information about the duration of immunity resulting from vaccines. .

The organization said, “It is not known yet whether vaccines also protect people from infection, or whether they protect against transmitting infection to another person. Therefore, preventive health measures must be adhered to.”

The organization stressed that there is still no information available about the use of vaccines for children, for example, and this means that some age groups continue to be at risk of contracting the disease, infection, and transmitting it to others. Therefore, the protection of these groups is by adhering to all preventive measures during contact with them and by being near them by everyone, whether or not they have received the vaccine.