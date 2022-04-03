With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, the fasting person is confused about what to eat at the Iftar and Suhoor tables, especially when looking for healthy options.

Dr. Magdi Nazih, head of the Scientific Foundation for Food Culture and expert in food education and media, gave Al Arabiya.net some advice for fasting people to maintain a healthy diet during the month, warning against oils and sugar.

He explained that during the month of Ramadan, the body can get rid of the toxins stored in it through the long hours of fasting, if some advice is taken into account during the Iftar and Suhoor periods.

Stay away from oils

Also, he said that breakfast should be complete, pointing out that meat should be grilled rather than fried or fried, because of the harmful effects of oils on the body.

He added that the oils cause a state of thirst for long periods, which the body cannot control during fasting, and red meat with high fats should be avoided and replaced with the same low fat.

Eat vegetables

He also pointed out the need to increase the intake of vegetables such as cucumber, for its strong effect in retaining water in the body for longer periods, and helping it to hydrate and feel full.

He stressed the need to start breakfast with small quantities of natural sugars, such as a date or two, with a glass of water.

Avoid processed sugars

He also pointed out the need to stay away from processed sugars, such as processed juices and soft drinks that contain high levels of sugar, in addition to oriental sweets and other manufactured sweets.

pickles

In addition, the food education and information expert stressed the need to stay away from foods that contain high levels of salt, such as appetizers and pickles.

With regard to the suhoor meal, he pointed to the possibility of containing legumes and dairy, pointing out to be careful not to drink stimulants such as coffee because they help the body get rid of water instead of preserving it for as long as possible.