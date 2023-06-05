Britain and Denmark play a central role in an emerging joint international plan, which Biden recently endorsed, after months of resisting calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to buy American fighter jets.

Biden’s separate meetings come with the leaders of the two NATO allies. He will meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday and British leader Rishi Sunak on Thursday, at a crucial point in the 15-month-old war.

The meetings also come at a moment when the United States and Europe are looking to demonstrate the strength of the Western alliance to Moscow, and solidify the West’s long-term commitment to Ukraine with no end to the war in sight.

“One of the things the president will discuss during the two meetings is Frederiksen Sunak’s views on Ukraine’s long-term security needs,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council.

He added, “The leaders will also discuss the issue of providing (F-16) aircraft to Ukraine.”

Denmark has bought dozens of F-16s since the 1970s, and has indicated its willingness to send some to Kiev.

For its part, Britain has strongly called for the creation of an alliance to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, and says it will support Ukraine in obtaining the F-16s it wants.

But London does not have these planes, and has ruled out sending Royal Air Force (Typhoon) fighters.

Britain’s command says it will give Ukrainian pilots “basic training” in flying Western-compliant aircraft early this summer to prepare them to fly the F-16s.

The Ukrainian pilots will then go to other countries for the next stages of training.

The F-16 fighter agreement is among the recent efforts by the United States and Europe to help Ukraine in the war.

Biden is also expected to discuss, with Frederiksen and Sunak, preparations for the NATO summit scheduled for next month in Lithuania, which comes amid Zelensky’s increasing pressure on the military alliance to provide concrete security guarantees to Ukraine.

Biden is also expected to discuss with Frederiksen and Sunak his efforts to pressure Turkey, a NATO member, to back down from its position on preventing Sweden from joining the alliance.