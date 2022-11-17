When selling an Android phone, the user must ensure that all their data stored on the phone is erased, including their banking information, saved passwords, sensitive emails, and work information that could lead to legal repercussions if it falls into the wrong hands. Fortunately, Android phones come with a built-in factory reset feature, and there is also a feature to ensure that the data is completely gone and cannot be recovered.

Here’s how to do a full factory reset before selling your device, according to the Slash Gear website:

Open the Settings app and follow these steps:

Open “System” or search for “Reset”, open “Reset options”, tap “Erase all data”, which may also be called “Factory reset”.

Then, your phone will tell you what it plans to delete and ask for confirmation. To continue, click on “Erase all data”.

To proceed, you need to authenticate with the default unlock method, then confirm again by tapping Erase All Data when your device prompts you to do so.

After that, all you have to do is wait while your phone erases all information from the internal storage and restores the factory settings.