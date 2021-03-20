S.pace Valley is not a vision. Behind this is a highly vital organism that not only consists of aerospace research at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), but also of a busy start-up culture that is growing into an established corporate landscape with Airbus or Ariane Group .

The “valley”, however, is not drawn over an elongated plain like that of the name inspirer Silicon Valley, Space Valley looks like a triangle, the lines connecting Garching, Ottobrunn and Oberpfaffenhofen include the state capital Munich.

In Taufkirchen near Ottobrunn, Daniel Metzler, Markus Brandel and Josef Fleischmann founded Isar Aerospace in 2018 after completing their aerospace studies at the Technical University of Munich. The company plans to launch hundreds of satellites into space with small launch vehicles. Bülent Altan studied rocket engineering at TUM, but completed his engineering degree at Stanford University. Since his return from America almost two years ago, he has been CEO of Mynaric in Gilching / Oberpfaffenhofen. The listed provider of platforms for laser-based communication on the ground, in the air and in orbit was founded in 2012, among others by a TU graduate. Altan, once a co-developer of Elon Musk’s Falcon rocket for SpaceX, advises Isar Aerospace and was one of the first investors.

Also there: Ulrich Walter

And then there is the crowd of 85 students from 29 countries who are developing a capsule for the Hyperloop tunnel transport system in Garching and who, in their creative chaos, have won all the “Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition” organized by Elon Musk. That delighted Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) – under the new name “Next Prototypes”, the TUM team advanced to the “Bavaria One” research program. This is the Prime Minister’s initiative to create the nucleus for a world-class aerospace center with a new faculty for aeronautics, space travel and geodesy (earth observation, satellite navigation).

“They are the faces of the Technical University of Munich and the project,” says Ulrich Walter, describing the Isar Aerospace founders, the Hyperloop students and Bülent Altan. Walter is professor for space technology and holds the chair for aerospace technology at the Technical University of Munich, in Garching at the north gates of the state capital.

Ulrich Walter? Many people know the space expert as an astronaut. He flew into space in 1993 on the D-2 mission aboard Columbia, where he carried out 89 experiments for ten days in Spacelab. He has been at TUM since 2003.

Walter was a stroke of luck for the prime minister, who is enthusiastic about space travel. He was looking – with the state elections in September 2018 in mind – for a political mission that could be cannibalized with publicity. The former astronaut is the architect of Söders “Bavaria One” and has filled a politically motivated idea with substance: First, the economy should support space programs; secondly, a new faculty could support the next generation, their skills, knowledge and commitment; Thirdly, it must be made clear to the public that the technology from Space Valley must have tangible benefits for the people on earth, for example for agriculture and forestry or for climate protection. All the points listed by Walter were found in Söder’s government declaration at the time. Now and then it caused ridicule or malice; There was talk of “Söderlein’s moon trip” and “Södersphere”.

“We don’t want to send people to the moon”

For Wolfgang Herrmann, at that time President of the Technical University of Munich, the government declaration was enough as a backing to create facts a few weeks later and to pretend that the new faculty already exists. Ulrich Walter, who is now in the cockpit for the project’s mission, is not interested in a trip to the satellite. “We don’t want to send people to the moon or Mars,” he says of the expensive American or Chinese ambitions. “We want to look at the earth, at the ground or in the atmosphere – away from classic to user-oriented space travel.”