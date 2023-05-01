On April 30 in Mexico Children’s Day is celebrated, the same in which minors are celebrated with gifts, entertainment and many other recreational activities, including excursions to amusement parks. Speaking of the latter, the place par excellence is six flagssite that is relatively safe for visitors.

Yesterday an exceptional phenomenon occurred, since everything was going normal in the park, that was until some users shared on social networks that something strange was happening in the game of Superman. In summary, the attraction presented failures and therefore, one of the carts got stuck on one of the slopes for almost 40 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that there was no type of problem in terms of security, since the bars that support the attendees remained firm during the entire time they were stuck. However, this could have been due to mobility issues on the bottom rails, and also that this happened during a climb and not a drop.

Shortly after this, the mayor’s office of tlalpan has contacted the relevant persons responsible for six flags, and fortunately, they mention that it was fixed without inconveniences and accidents. Even so, after what happened, certain people decided not to get on the attraction, thinking that there might be a lack of maintenance.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: At least it didn’t go too far, because in the other park that is now closed, a cart from the emblematic roller coaster itself flew out. That’s why sometimes one hesitates to get on this type of thing.