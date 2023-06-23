• Introduction:

Starting July 1enters into force mandatory of use the SAT CFDI 4.0 Payroll, a major update to the system billing electronics for payroll management in Mexico. This new version brings with it changes in the data that companies must request from their workers, as well as significant consequences if these requirements are not met.

• New data to request for CFDI 4.0 Payroll:

The SAT CFDI 4.0 Payroll establishes that companies must collect additional information from their employees to generate the corresponding digital tax receipts. In addition to the previously mentioned data, the following additional data must be requested:

1. Validation of name of the taxpayer: It is important to verify that the worker’s name matches the name registered with the SAT. This will ensure the correct issuance of the CFDI and will avoid problems in the tax validation.

2. Postal Code registered before the SAT: The postal code officially registered by the worker must be requested before the SAT. This will help ensure the accuracy and validity of tax information.

• Way of obtaining the data:

There are several ways to obtain this updated data from your employees in a safe and efficient way:

1) Provide Proof of Tax Situation from worker to employer

2) Request for Worker Data from the SAT – This process is carried out through the SAT portal, where the employer uploading information about their workers receives validated data in response.

3) New ID Fiscal Data (without FIEL or CIEC) – This document can be requested at the following microsite:

https://www.sat.gob.mx/tramites/03655/cedula-de-datos-fiscales

• Effects of the lack of data validated by the SAT:

It is crucial that all companies comply with the obligation to request and register the new required data. Failure to comply may have consequences of not being able to stamp the payroll as of July 1.

• Conclusion:

The mandatory start of SAT CFDI 4.0 Payroll from July 1 implies the request of new data to the workers. It is essential that companies comply with this obligation to avoid fines and penalties, as well as guarantee a correct processing of the payroll. Make sure you get updated data from your employees and use the right tools for their management.

Do not miss more time! Update your records and comply with the requirements of SAT CFDI 4.0 Payroll to keep your business operation in order and avoid future problems.

