On how to care for a Covid-19 patient at home, Dr. Janet Diaz, the head of the medical team in charge of finding a treatment for Covid and head of the Health Care Division of the World Health Organization, advised a number of very important recommendations, and warned of some common mistakes in the treatment protocol.

In an intervention with the “Science in Five” program, which the World Health Organization broadcasts on its accounts on social media, and presented by Vesmita Gupta Smith, Dr. Diaz said if a Covid-19 patient will receive care at home, there are some important matters and steps that must be taken. Considerate.

She added that the first of these steps is that the patient must be in isolation, meaning making sure not to contact others in any way that causes the infection to be transmitted to them. According to Arabic.

Dr. Janet Diaz added, saying that a Covid patient who suffers from symptoms of high temperatures, he can take antipyretics and any treatments to reduce fever in order to keep the body comfortable, noting that the third step is good nutrition, where a Covid patient must eat and drink well enough to maintain On the body’s ability to fight the virus and avoid dehydration.

She explained that most patients who develop Covid-19 do not have any severe complications, and may not develop severe pneumonia and therefore do not need to go to the hospital, and this is good.

But it is also known that a small number of patients, most of whom have risk factors for severe cases, are at risk of developing severe complications, so they should be closely monitored for symptoms at home.

Dr. Janet Diaz emphasized that there is one thing that she would like to emphasize, which is that SARS-Cove-2 is known to be a virus and therefore a person with Covid-19 who is receiving home treatment should not use antibiotics, that is, medicines that treat bacterial infections, because it is a viral infection. You respond to antibiotics.

And about treatment using a drug such as “remdesivir” and plasma therapy for cases of infection with the Corona virus, Dr. Diaz said that until this moment, there is a recommendation issued by the World Health Organization not to use the drug “remdesivir” to treat cases of Covid-19, due to the low confirmed evidence that it was It has no benefit in reducing or preventing deaths.

Regarding antibody plasma, she explained that there is, in fact, no recommendation in this specific guideline yet, but the evidence derived from clinical trials is currently also against its use in non-clinical trials that have continued to date, for which no results have been issued. Yet decisive.

Dr. Diaz said that it must be remembered that all care at home must take place under clinical supervision, which means that the decision about when to provide home care or hospitalization for the patient must be made under the supervision of the health care provider, in accordance with national protocols that establish pathways. Specific to the care of Covid-19 patients.

And she indicated that a pulse oximeter can be used at home, and it is an easy-to-use and simple device that is placed on the index finger, explaining that there is a recommendation from the World Health Organization saying that if the patient receives treatment at home, especially if he is from the high-risk groups that is suffering from Chronic or dangerous health conditions, he may be at risk of developing a severe case of Covid-19, so the pulse and oxygen saturation of the blood must be monitored regularly.

Dr. Diaz explained that when low blood oxygen levels are detected early, and then the correct intervention and course of care begin at an appropriate time, the patient’s life can be saved. And Dr. Diaz specified that the ratio of 94 to 90 is a little low, but it could be a warning sign, which requires calling the doctor and telling him how the patient feels to tell him what to do and provide him with some advice about what to do next.

Dr. Diaz stated that the warning symptoms that must be observed for a Covid patient who is receiving treatment at home are shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, because it can be an indication of suffering from pneumonia and that the pneumonia is progressing. Also, feeling chest pain can indicate that pneumonia is present and progressing.

Dr. Diaz said that among other symptoms that should be noticed is a change in the mental state, which is sometimes a feeling of disorientation, disorientation, feeling dizzy or sleeping for more hours than usual.