Christoph Gschoßmann

If you want to ski in Pustertal next year, you won't be able to take the cable car. There are major renovation projects in the valley in South Tyrol.

Munich – This winter too, countless Germans are making a pilgrimage to the south to go skiing. The train is a practical means of transport because you don't need a big car for skis, snowboards or other equipment.

But for a whole year from winter 2024, i.e. probably the whole of 2025, holidaymakers who would have taken the Pusterer Bahn for a ski holiday in South Tyrol will have to reschedule. The route is closed due to renovation work. Reported about it RaiNews.

Railway line conversion in the Pustertal for higher punctuality

The renovation is intended to bring improvements and increase punctuality. Once the Riggertal loop is completed, there will be a rail connection directly from the Brenner railway line to the Pustertal. The journey from there to Bolzano then takes 17 minutes less.

The railway line should also be improved technically and safety-wise. The rail network operator RFI (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana) planned and is carrying out the conversion. The entire infrastructure in the Pustertal is affected by the construction work. Unfortunately, there is currently plenty of rail chaos in Germany, the reason being GDL strikes.

Bus replacement service during the renovation phase in the Pustertal

State Councilor Daniel Alfreider explains: “Since the railway line has to be temporarily closed during the realignment, we want to use this to bring the entire route in the Lower Puster Valley up to the latest technical standards.”

It is precisely this large-scale reconstruction that makes it necessary for the line to be completely closed. Buses will alternatively transport skiers and other passengers. But the replacement service must first be discussed with the citizens. “We also want to involve the population themselves in this process by gathering the opinions of passengers and, on this basis, offering the best possible planned replacement service with buses,” says the State Mobility Council.

Punctuality of trains is of course a nice thing for holidaymakers.