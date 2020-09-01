The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

2.31 p.m. – A sales and profit explosion gives Zoom the biggest price jump in the company’s history. The shares of the specialist for video conferencing rise in the pre-market US business by more than 30 percent and are more expensive than ever at $ 429.19. The numbers are from another world, commented analyst Matt VanVliet from the brokerage company BTIG. The company leaves the competition far behind. He is upgrading the paper to “Buy” with a price target of $ 500.

9:39 a.m. – The shares of the real estate company Aroundtown are traded with a premium of three percent. The company wants to buy back shares with a volume of up to one billion euros.

8:17 a.m. – Plans for a share buyback are well received by Freenet shareholders. The papers gain 2.3 percent in Frankfurt early trading. The company wants to buy back up to five million shares by the end of the year, the volume is up to 100 million euros.



08.03 a.m. – The shares of Evotec gain 0.8 percent in pre-market trading at Lang & Schwarz. Citigroup experts raised their target price to 380 from 310 euros.



07:53 a.m. – The Zalando shares gain 1.7 percent in pre-market trading at Lang & Schwarz and are the strongest MDax value. Traders point to an upgrade from Goldman Sachs: The experts put the papers on “Buy” from “Neutral”.



07.35 a.m. – With a discount of 1.4 percent, the shares of Deutsche Wohnen are the weakest DAX value in pre-trading at Lang & Schwarz. The experts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the papers to “Sell” from “Neutral”.



7:28 am – Only a touch separates the euro from the $ 1.20 mark. The common currency is currently at its highest level since May 2018. The dollar is increasingly suffering from the signal from the US central bank (Fed) to keep interest rates ultra-low for a very long time.



07.16 a.m. – Evonik shares are traded with a dividend discount. The payout is 1.15 euros per share, the closing price on Monday was 24.30 euros.

rtr