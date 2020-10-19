The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

11.06 a.m. – Weak Chinese economic data are affecting the oil price. The Brent variety from the North Sea is 0.3 percent cheaper to $ 42.80 per barrel. The economic growth of the world’s largest oil consumer was 4.9 percent lower than expected in the past quarter. Above all, the numbers for crude oil processing were disappointing, says economist Howie Lee from the bank OCBC.

10:37 a.m. – Technical problems bring trading on Euronext to a standstill. The pan-European exchange operator announced that neither cash nor derivatives transactions are currently possible.

10:24 a.m. – Thanks to a surprisingly strong rise in earnings, the shares of Intrum beckon the biggest daily gain since the stock market turmoil in March. The titles of the Swedish debt collection company rose in Stockholm by a good 15 percent after the company had announced an increase in operating profit of twelve percent to the equivalent of 191 million euros. JPMorgan analysts comment that this is a good omen for the competition.



9:39 a.m. – The Australian Hochtief subsidiary Cimic is selling 50 percent of its shares in the mining specialist Thiess to the financial investor Elliott. The purchase price is based on an enterprise value of Thiess totaling 4.3 billion Australian dollars (around 2.6 billion euros). Thiess operates opencast and underground mines in Australia, Asia, Africa and America and employs 14,000 people. So far, Cimic holds 100 percent of the shares in Thiess. Cimic itself is 77.4 percent owned by Hochtief. Cimic expects the deal to generate pretax profits of around A $ 2.2 billion.



8:58 a.m. – The biotech company Evotec receives a cash injection from the foundation of Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the development of a corona drug. The goal is the development and production of an antibody therapy for the prevention of severe Covid-19 courses in susceptible population groups in countries with low and middle income, Evotec announced on Monday. The Hamburg company did not provide any information on the amount of funding that the US subsidiary Just receives.

