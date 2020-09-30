The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

1:10 p.m. – CureVac shares rise eight percent pre-market on Wall Street. The Tübingen-based biotech company has announced the next step in testing its corona vaccine candidate CVnCoV. The first participant in a clinical phase 2a study had been vaccinated. First data are expected in the fourth quarter. The CureVac price has almost tripled since the stock market debut in mid-August.

12.24 p.m. – An analyst recommendation for the Austrian IT company S&T startled investors. The stocks listed in the small value index SDax went down on Wednesday for the second day in a row and fell by 13.3 percent to a six-month low of 16.48 euros. They had already lost 7.5 percent of their value on Tuesday. S&T announced in a mandatory announcement on Tuesday evening: “We heard that an analyst based in Great Britain yesterday made a recommendation to bet on falling prices for the shares of S&T.” The company is currently trying to get the analyst study and find out the background to this recommendation. “Upon receipt of the report, the company will promptly respond in detail to any concerns that may be raised and resolve them in a transparent manner.” The company confirms the annual forecast in its announcement. It is on track to “achieve or exceed the targets set for 2020.” A trader said the company’s share price had lagged significantly behind the overall market for the past two weeks. “The statements about the current business are okay. Let’s see how that develops.” Investors are nervous after the leasing company Grenke recently halved after serious allegations by an investor. As a so-called short seller, this bets on a decline in the price of the shares.

07.55 a.m. – Infineon are at a discount of 1.1 percent at Lang & Schwarz at the end of the Dax. According to stockbrokers, a gloomy outlook from US chipmaker Micron weighs on the stocks. Investors preferred to cash in after the recent price gains in the sector, said a trader.



07.20 a.m. – The Swiss construction chemicals group Sika confirmed its medium-term financial targets at an investor event. Annual sales growth of six to eight percent is targeted until 2023 and an operating profit margin (EBIT) of 15 to 18 percent from 2021. Sika announced better market conditions for the second half of 2020 and expects a disproportionate increase in EBIT with improved sales.



6:15 a.m. – San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook will be allocated as company shares for the first time since taking office as part of a compensation program. Cook will receive 333,987 shares as a basic package with the option of doubling these by achieving personal and company goals by 2023. One third each is due in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The papers closed Tuesday at $ 114.09, which puts the value of the basic bonus package at $ 38.1 million.

rtr