The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

4:16 p.m. – A surprisingly high loss by United Airlines affects the entire US aviation industry. The shares of American Airlines, Delta and United are down as much as five percent. The latter wrote a quarterly loss of $ 2.37 billion due to the corona restrictions.

10:39 a.m. – The Dax expands its losses and is listed 2.9 percent lower at 12,644 points. In the first one and a half hours of trading alone, he lost almost 400 points, which is the sharpest drop in a good three weeks. The EuroStoxx50 also gets under the wheels. Stockbrokers refer to the fear of a second lockdown in Germany and other European countries.

10.14 a.m. – Because of a fire risk in vehicle batteries, the Munich-based company BMW is recalling 26,700 hybrid vehicles. Of these, 8,000 vehicles are already in customer hands. Because of irregularities at a supplier, contamination in the battery cell could lead to a short circuit and a fire, BMW confirms a report in the “Handelsblatt”. There is still no technical solution to the problem in the affected vehicles. In the meantime, customers should forego the charging function and contact their dealers for individual replacement.



9:39 a.m. – A collaboration with the aircraft manufacturer Airbus boosted the shares of the supplier Elringklinger on Thursday. The papers gained a good fifth. According to information on Wednesday, the two companies agreed on a long-term cooperation on the subject of fuel cells, with a volume in the lower to mid double-digit million euro range. The experts from JP Morgan spoke of a good rating. The business is also clearing the way for a possible further use of the technology when it comes to long-distance mobility.



07:36 a.m. – With a premium of 3.0 percent, Drägerwerk shares will be traded pre-market on Lang & Schwarz. The manufacturer, among other things, of ventilators required in the corona pandemic increased its sales according to preliminary figures in the past quarter by a good third and the operating profit to 127 million from 9.3 million euros. For the year as a whole, Dräger expects demand to remain high, but next year the sales volume is likely to be below the current level. This prediction could be too cautious given the current corona numbers, says a trader.

rtr