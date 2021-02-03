The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

3:15 p.m. – Investors can now also buy parts of the hyped shares of Gamestop and AMC Entertainment from the online broker Robinhood. This is announced by the broker, which is criticized for its trading restrictions for the papers. This fragmentary share purchase often makes it easier for small investors to invest, as the amount of the stake is then reduced.

2.35 p.m. – Biogen shares lose 3.3 percent pre-trading on Wall Street. The US biotech group has clearly disappointed investors with its profit target for 2021. The target is $ 17 to $ 18.50 per share, with an average of $ 24.67 by analysts.

1:36 p.m. – In the wake of the rising oil price, CO2 certificates are also becoming more expensive. The price for the paper issued by the EU rose by 7.4 percent to a record high of 37.56 euros per tonne of CO2 emitted. “In view of the currently low demand for emission certificates due to the economic situation, we are skeptical that the price can already establish itself at this level,” warns Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. With CO2 certificates, companies acquire the right to emit greenhouse gases.



1.30 p.m. – The world’s largest music streaming service Spotify now has 345 million active users. The number rose by 27 percent in the fourth quarter, said the Swedish company. The number of premium subscribers, who pay monthly fees and thus account for the majority of sales, rose by 24 percent to 155 million. The revenues climbed by 17 percent to 2.17 billion euros and were thus slightly above the expectations of analysts.



1:15 p.m. – The vaccine cooperation with GSK allows investors on Wall Street to use Curevac>. The stocks listed there rose by 6.7 percent before the market. The biotech company wants to work with the British pharmaceutical company to develop next-generation Covid-19 vaccines that will target the emerging, more contagious virus variants. The Curevac titles listed in Frankfurt are up around eight percent.



11.32 a.m. – Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, rose to a record high on Wednesday. On the Bitfinex trading platform, the price rose to $ 1576. This is the highest price ever for Ether. The respective maximum rates may differ on other trading venues for digital currencies, of which there are numerous. After Bitcoin, ether has the largest market share of all cryptocurrencies. It is currently around 16 percent. This also highlights the overwhelming dominance of Bitcoin, which currently has a market share of around 60 percent. Ether initially benefited little from the price rally, which pushed Bitcoin to a record high of 42,000 dollars in early 2021. Since the beginning of the year, however, Ether has increased significantly, while the Bitcoin price has tended to decline. Like Bitcoin, Ether is based on the future-oriented blockchain technology, which corresponds to a kind of decentralized database. The focus of Ether is on so-called “Smart Contracts”. These are small computer programs that can set automatic processes to run. For example, it is conceivable to link a payment process with legal processes such as the transfer of ownership. One focus of Ether is the decentralization of financial services.



10:49 a.m. – The record run for Flatexdegiro shares does not end on Wednesday either. In the past few days, the rally even intensified, now the shares advanced by 4.7 percent in the middle of the week to just above the mark of 84 euros. The day before, higher annual targets had given the online broker further impetus. Within a week they have already gained almost 17 percent in value. After a successful start to the new year, the company raised its targets for the number of customers and transactions this year on Tuesday. This is not only well received by investors, but also by analysts. They remain full of praise and see up to 19 percent price potential with a number of significantly higher price targets. Goldman Sachs considers 98 euros to be justified, the private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser and Commerzbank even 100 euros.



10:31 a.m. – The US analysis company Bernstein Research has raised the target price for Siemens Healthineers from 48 to 53 euros and left the rating at “Outperform”. The medical technology company presented strong quarterly figures, wrote analyst Lisa Bedell Clive in a study published on Wednesday. The new price target results from the increased outlook.



8:20 a.m. – Gamestop shares lose 25 percent in early Frankfurt trading after investors on Wall Street had already stepped on the brakes. The papers of the US video game dealer went 60 percent lower from the trade.



07.55 a.m. – The prospect of a boost in demand through massive US economic aid is driving the price of oil. North Sea oil of the Brent variety rose 0.5 percent to $ 57.72, US light oil WTI rose 0.4 percent to $ 55.00. An unexpected decline in US crude oil inventories is also providing a tailwind.



7.47 a.m. – Swedish truck manufacturer Volvo Truck earned more than expected in the fourth quarter. The operating profit of the manufacturer of trucks, construction machinery, buses and engines rose to 10.93 (previous year: 9.22) billion Swedish kronor (1.08 billion euros). Analysts had expected only 8.77 billion crowns.



7.42 a.m. – Restructuring costs and provisions for COVID-19 charges brought the Spanish bank Santander a slump in profits in the fourth quarter. The net result fell by 90 percent to 277 million euros. Analysts had expected an average of 411 million euros, a higher result. As a result of write-offs on acquisitions amounting to 12.6 billion euros, Santander posted the first annual loss in the company’s history with 8.77 billion euros. The shareholders are to receive the maximum dividend recommended by the European Central Bank of 0.0275 euros per share.



7:29 am – The Japanese electronics company Sony has raised its annual forecast after a good Christmas business. For the fiscal year ending in March, an operating profit of 940 billion yen (equivalent to 7.4 billion euros) is now expected, instead of around 5.5 billion euros previously, Sony said. From October to December, operating profit climbed surprisingly by a fifth to EUR 2.84 billion, thanks to good demand for video games, movies and other entertainment.

07.17 a.m. – The cleaning and gardening equipment manufacturer Kärcher generated more sales in the Corona year 2020 than ever before. Around 2.72 billion euros meant an increase of almost six percent compared to the previous year and thus another record, as CEO Hartmut Jenner said of the German press agency. The company from Winnenden benefited from the beautification trend in the house and garden, and business with steam cleaners for disinfection was also doing well. On the other hand, sales of professional equipment crumbled, for example for industry, but above all for hotels and restaurants. Kärcher does not provide any information on profit.



05.17 a.m. – US President Joe Biden continues to urge a change of course in the “zero tolerance” immigration policy of his predecessor Donald Trump. “We will work to undo the moral and national disgrace of the previous government, which literally – not figuratively – tore children from the arms of their families,” said Biden as he signed three decrees on immigration and asylum issues White House on Tuesday. Biden set up a reunification working group for migrant families separated on the Mexican border. “Securing our borders does not require that we ignore the humanity of those who try to cross them,” the paper says. He also ordered a review of the Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), which keeps 65,000 asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for their hearings in the US. The naturalization of migrants living in the USA should also be made easier. The government announced that it would review further regulations that would have created barriers to legal migration.

