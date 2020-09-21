The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

12.45 p.m. – The resignation of founder and CEO Trevor Milton broke the biggest drop in price for Nikola since going public in 2018. The papers of the supplier of electric trucks fall in the pre-market US business by almost 31 percent. The short seller Hindenburg accuses the company of fraud and nepotism.

12.24 p.m. – For fear of the economic consequences of a renewed tightening of the Corona restrictions, investors are fleeing to the “safe haven” of government bonds. This pushes the return on ten-year stocks to a six-week low of minus 0.525 percent.

12:16 p.m. – An impending tightening of pandemic restrictions in Great Britain and reports of alleged money laundering by major London banks are troubling the pound sterling. The currency falls 0.6 percent to $ 1.2842. A second lockdown would jeopardize the economic recovery, warns investment strategist Jeremy Stretch of the CIBC bank.



12:08 p.m. – A few days before the interest rate decision by the Turkish central bank, investors withdraw more from the country’s currency. In return, the dollar rose by 0.6 percent to a record high of 7.5997 lira and is heading for the seventh day in a row. It would be the longest series in a year and a half. At 8.9915 lira, one euro also costs more than ever before. Investors expected that the central bank would not touch the key interest rate on Thursday to support economic growth, says analyst Ehsan Khoman of the Mitsubishi UFJ bank.



11:59 a.m. – A slump in sales and a slump in the red sends Superdry downhill. The fashion company’s shares fall more than 14 percent in London. The outlook is improving and the liquidity situation is no cause for concern, writes analyst Wayne Brown of the investment bank Liberum. In addition, Superdry drives a strict austerity course. He therefore advises using course setbacks to get started.



11.50 a.m. – Speculation of a billion dollar capital increase pushes Rolls-Royce shares to their lowest levels in more than 16 years. The engine manufacturer’s titles fell in London by a good eleven percent to 160.15 pence. In their wake, the papers of the German competitor MTU slip by almost six percent. Rolls-Royce is thinking about collecting the equivalent of 2.7 billion euros from investors in order to compensate for losses caused by the corona crisis.



11.31 a.m. – The € 3.5 billion takeover offer from the French telecom group Iliad gives Play the biggest leap in the company’s history. The shares of the Polish mobile operator rose by almost 38 percent to a record high of 38.66 zlotys. The rivals win in their slipstream orange Polska and Cyfrowy Polsat each just under seven percent.



9:38 a.m. – Investors are fleeing aviation and tourism stocks for fear of tightening travel restrictions. The European industry index falls by almost four percent. British Airways parent IAG brings up the rear. Their shares plummet by almost nine percent and at 101 pence are as cheap as they were eight years ago. The British government is considering new pandemic restrictions due to rising numbers of corona infections.



09.17 a.m. – A negative analyst comment troubles Deutsche Euroshop. The shares of the shopping center operator fall by almost five percent to 10.35 euros. Due to the ongoing stress caused by the corona pandemic, the experts at Baader Helvea Bank are downgrading the securities to “Add” from “Buy” and lowering the target price to 13 from 30 euros.



8:33 a.m. – Investors use the recent rally at Adidas and Covestro to take profits. The shares of the sporting goods manufacturer had gained almost 20 percent in the past six weeks, around three times as strong as the Dax. Takeover speculations had given the chemical company a price increase of five percent on Friday.



07:57 a.m. – Media reports about money laundering at several major international banks are affecting Deutsche Bank. The shares are at the bottom of the Dax with a pre-trading minus of a good one percent. According to data from the US Treasury Department, evaluated by several media, banks are said to have moved large sums of suspicious money in recent years despite signs of money laundering.



7.40 a.m. – After the most recent price slide, investors are getting back to Fraport. The shares of the airport operator rise by two percent before the market, after having slipped a good five percent on Friday.



7:28 am – Rising demand from China has pushed the price of copper to its highest level in a good two years. The industrial metal rose on Monday by one percent to $ 6,877.50 per ton. The world’s second largest economy is recovering quickly from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, write analysts at ANZ Bank.

rtr