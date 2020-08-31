The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

2:32 p.m. – The shares of Microsoft, Walmart and Oracle are in the pre-market US trading between two and three percent. All three companies are interested in buying the US business of the short video app TikTok. However, according to Chinese trade experts, new Chinese rules on technology export mean that the government in Beijing must approve a sale.

1.40 p.m. – The cooperation with the rival Telekom Italia (TI) in the broadband expansion helps Tiscali to jump the course for the third day in a row. The shares of the Italian telecommunications company rise by 25 percent to a year and a half high of 0.0165 euros. This means they have gained around 50 percent within three trading days. The two companies have agreed in principle on Tiscali to hold a stake in TI’s broadband subsidiary FiberCorp.

1:15 p.m. – Apple and Tesla continue to soar after splitting their shares at a ratio of 4: 1 and 5: 1. The papers of the iPhone supplier rise in the pre-market US business by 1.1 percent to 126.18 dollars and those of the electric car pioneer by 2.2 percent to 452.40 dollars. By splitting up, companies want to make their share certificates visually cheaper and thus more attractive for small investors.



11:05 a.m. – The roughly ten percent economic slump in the Turkish economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the country’s currency. In return, the dollar and euro rose 0.3 percent each to 7.3573 and 8.7585 lira, respectively. This will keep them in touch with their recent record highs.



10.17 a.m. – The trillion dollar cash injections from the central banks and the government’s economic stimulus programs bring the Dax its fifth consecutive month’s profit. With a plus of 6.5 percent, he is heading for the largest August win in his history. With an increase of a good five percent, the EuroStoxx50 has its best August result in eleven years.



10.07 a.m. – Changes to vehicle taxation in Turkey are giving Tofas a boost. The shares of the Turkish car manufacturer in Istanbul rise by a good four percent. The papers of the local Ford offshoot, however, fell by more than two percent. The government in Ankara increased the tax on vehicles, but at the same time raised the threshold above which this tax is due. This is positive for domestic manufacturers, comments analyst Esra Suner from the bank Is Yatirim.



09.50 a.m. – The prospect of a continuation of the US zero interest rate policy indefinitely is affecting the world’s reserve currency. With a monthly loss of around one percent, the dollar index, which reflects the exchange rate against the important euro, yen & Co., is heading for the largest loss in August for five years.



9:33 a.m. – Drägerwerk’s role as the winner of the Corona crisis continued to lose its appeal on Monday. For example, a partial cancellation of a major US order for ventilators hit competitor Philips the forecast for the year, which also clouded the mood of investors in the German medical technology group. While Philips lost almost one percent in Amsterdam, Drägerwerk, the bottom of the pack on the SDax, dropped 4.1 percent.

According to Philips, of the 43,000 devices ordered by the US government in April, only 12,300 will be shipped. Drägerwerk also produces such devices and was therefore celebrated by investors in March as the winner of the Corona crisis. At that time, the price had doubled within a few days, but from April things had calmed down on the papers. Since the interim high in July at a good 89 euros, things have now gone down again, at 72.00 euros they reached a low since the end of June.



9.25 a.m. – The planned multi-billion dollar takeover by rival Veolia brings Suez the biggest price jump in the company’s history. The shares of the water and waste company rise in Paris by almost 18 percent to a six-month high of 14.42 euros. Major shareholder Engie’s papers gain more than six percent. Veolia titles gain a good two percent.



07.39 a.m. – Investors are returning to Bayer after the latest price slide. The shares of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical group rise by two percent before the market. On Friday they had lost almost three percent due to criticism from the responsible US judge in the billions in glyphosate comparison.



07.17 a.m. – The shares of Fresenius will be traded this Monday with a dividend discount of 0.84 euros. Compared to the Friday closing of 39.40 euros, this means a decrease of 2.1 percent.

rtr / dpa-AFX