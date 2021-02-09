The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

3:37 p.m. – At the start of US stock market trading, the Nasdaq technology index climbed to another record high. He added 0.1 percent to 13,997.04 points and exceeded his record from Monday by about ten points. The US standard stock index Dow Jones and the broad S&P 500, however, each lose about 0.2 percent.

3:26 p.m. – The shares of Klöckner & Co reacted to statements on the first quarter with a price jump on Tuesday afternoon. The steel trader’s papers shook off their losses and most recently rose by 2.8 percent to 7.805 euros. In view of the continued recovery in steel demand and the increased price level in Europe and the USA, as well as lower costs, KlöCo can particularly benefit from the positive market development, the company announced. Therefore, for the first quarter of 2021, an operating result (Ebitda) before special items of 110 to 130 million euros is expected, which is very significantly higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

3:23 p.m. – Relief Therapeutics crashes after disappointing test results for their experimental coronavirus drug. The shares of the Swiss pharmaceutical company slump temporarily on the stock exchange in Zurich by two thirds and were recently listed 27 percent lower at 0.38 francs. In a clinical phase IIb / III study it could not be shown that treatment with the drug Zyesami / RLF-100 leads to a recovery from respiratory failure in artificially ventilated Covid-19 patients. After 28 days there was no survival advantage.



10.18 a.m. – The shares of Adidas continuously gained in value on Tuesday and most recently moved up to the top of the German leading index Dax. In the late morning, the sporting goods manufacturer’s papers increased by around two percent to EUR 284.10. The Dax was recently slightly in the red after reaching a record high at the beginning of the week. Stock marketers referred to the positive chart image of Adidas shares as a drive. At the start of trading, the shares had already overcome the 21- and 100-day average lines, which are considered indicators of short and medium-term development. In the course of trading, the price jumped over the also much-noticed 50-day line. The 200-day line that has supported the Adidas price since the beginning of August last year provides a long-term hold.



10.02 a.m. Hopes of a recovery in demand are pushing oil prices to their highest level in 13 months. The Brent variety from the North Sea rose 0.8 percent to 61.06 dollars, US light oil WTI rose 0.7 percent to 58.37 dollars. “The upward momentum in the oil price remains undiminished due to the hope of a global recovery,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage house Oanda. Supply cuts by the major producers also supported the increase.



09.37 a.m. – After gains in the first few minutes of trading, Ceconomy’s shares came under pressure on Tuesday. With a discount of 2.5 percent to 5.50 euros, they found themselves after the publication of the final quarterly figures at the end of the SDax of the smaller stock market stocks. Only the papers from SMA Solar yielded a little more. “A strong first fiscal quarter, but an uncertain outlook,” was the first conclusion of analyst Nicolas Champ from Barclays Bank. The electronics retailer has emphasized the uncertainties related to the Covid 19 pandemic as well as new and extended lockdowns. Almost half of all the Group’s branches were recently closed.



07:38 a.m. – The shares of the industrial service provider Bilfinger rise 2.4 percent in the pre-listing at Lang & Schwarz. The price had already gained around two percent the day before. According to insiders, the French competitor Altrad is another potential buyer.



7:22 am – Bitcoin, the oldest and most important cyber currency, continues to soar. It rises by around six percent to $ 47,150. The target is now the 50,000 mark, said analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research. “Tesla’s entry could have a signal effect for other companies and further boost institutional interest.” After the electric car maker Tesla’s commitment to Bitcoin, the cyber motto had recaptured the 40,000 mark the day before.

