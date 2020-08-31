The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

09.50 a.m. – The prospect of a continuation of the US zero interest rate policy indefinitely is affecting the world’s reserve currency. With a monthly loss of around one percent, the dollar index, which reflects the exchange rate against the important euro, yen & Co., is heading for the largest loss in August for five years.

9.25 a.m. – The planned multi-billion dollar takeover by rival Veolia brings Suez the biggest price jump in the company’s history. The shares of the water and waste company rise in Paris by almost 18 percent to a six-month high of 14.42 euros. Major shareholder Engie’s papers gain more than six percent. Veolia titles gain a good two percent.

07.39 a.m. – Investors are returning to Bayer after the latest price slide. The shares of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical group rise by two percent before the market. On Friday they had lost almost three percent due to criticism from the responsible US judge in the billions in glyphosate comparison.



07.17 a.m. – The shares of Fresenius will be traded this Monday with a dividend discount of 0.84 euros. Compared to the Friday closing of 39.40 euros, this means a decrease of 2.1 percent.

rtr