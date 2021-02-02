The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

8:43 a.m. – Similar to GameStop and Silver, investors get out of Ripple. The third most important cyber currency after Bitcoin and Ethereum fell 8.4 percent to $ 0.3403. On Monday it had gained more than 50 percent at times due to speculative buyers, but then closed 25 percent in the red.

8:29 am – GameStop’s downward slide continues. The shares listed in Frankfurt fall 32 percent in early trading. On Wall Street they had also slumped by more than 30 percent on Monday, after having gained more than 2000 percent at times in the previous weeks.

8:16 a.m. – Silver investors are taking advantage of the recent price jump for profit-taking. The precious metal fell 3.6 percent on Tuesday to $ 27.94 a barrel after climbing to an eight-year high of $ 30.03 on Monday. The reason for the sales are increased requirements for security in futures transactions by the US stock exchange CME, says analyst Kyle Rodda from the brokerage house IG. This would make speculative deals less attractive.



08.12 a.m. – The shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), which were weak against the market at the start of the week and Fresenius come under the wheels on Tuesday pre-market. On the Tradegate trading platform, the FMC shares fell by 8.3 percent compared to their Xetra closing price because of a prospect that traders rated as “shocking”. This also leaves its mark on the parent company Fresenius, whose shares lost 3.2 percent before the market. The increased mortality of blood washing patients in connection with Covid-19 is likely to weigh heavily on the dialysis provider in the new financial year. As the Fresenius subsidiary announced on Monday after the trade fair, it is forecasting a decline of up to 25 percent for the group result attributable to the shareholders. According to Jefferies Research analyst James Vane-Tempest, the outlook remains well below expectations. The medical and hospital group Fresenius is also preparing for another financial year overshadowed by Corona.

rtr / dpa-AFX