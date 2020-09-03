The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

08.14 a.m. – Covestro shares gain 1.6 percent in Frankfurt early trading. The experts from Goldman Sachs added the stocks to their recommendation list and raised the price target to 67 from 48 euros. The Barclays analysts also increased their price target, to 48 from 44 euros.



8:07 a.m. – The shares of Siemens Healthineers drop 4.2 percent in Frankfurt early trading and are thus bottom of the MDax. The medical technology group raised almost three billion euros from its shareholders as part of a capital increase. The money will be used to finance part of the acquisition of cancer therapy specialist Varian.

rtr