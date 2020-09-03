The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

3:02 p.m. Bitcoin slips below the $ 11,000 mark and is 6.3 percent weaker at $ 10,656. Now the price threatens to get into a downward spiral, says Timo Emden from the analysis house of the same name. “A dollar that has recently picked up again has noticeably dampened the risk appetite for Bitcoin & Co.”

2:52 p.m. – Lack of progress in negotiations for an agreement with the European Union for the post-Brexit period weighs on the British pound. It lost 0.8 percent on Thursday to $ 1.3242 and was also 0.4 percent weaker against the euro at 1.1212 euros. About four months before the end of the transition period, there is no sign of an agreement on a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU, said Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen. After four years of Brexit drama, the market appears to have become jaded. “Of course, sterling investors will not be able to ignore the Brexit risk forever.”

The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy also bothered investors. The lieutenant governor of the Bank of England said on Wednesday that the pathogen permanently costs 1.5 percentage points of economic output. In the second quarter alone, the British gross domestic product collapsed by more than a fifth, more sharply than in any other large industrialized country. More than a tenth of all UK stores are empty.

2.40 p.m. – According to the latest US economic data, the euro is limiting its losses and is still 0.2 percent weaker at 1.1836 dollars. The data confirmed the assessment that the economy is gradually recovering, but that the goal has not been achieved for a long time, says Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at brokerage firm Avatrade. “That means the Fed won’t be returning to normal monetary policy anytime soon.”



10:35 a.m. – Investors are counting on a takeover from British outsourcing specialist Capita after the share price slide this year. Its shares rise 14.3 percent to 33.49 pence. According to a report in the Daily Mail, is a financial investor CVC Capital interested in the company. In addition, a competitor is looking at the educational software division put up for sale. The papers have lost around 80 percent since the beginning of the year.



10.16 a.m. – The case of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, who is poisoned according to German findings, is also causing unease on the bond market. The dollar-denominated Russian bonds with a term until 2043 and 2047 are coming under pressure, according to Tradeweb information, and are falling around 0.25 percent.



08.14 a.m. – Covestro shares gain 1.6 percent in Frankfurt early trading. The experts from Goldman Sachs added the stocks to their recommendation list and raised the price target to 67 from 48 euros. The Barclays analysts also increased their price target, to 48 from 44 euros.



8:07 a.m. – The shares of Siemens Healthineers drop 4.2 percent in Frankfurt early trading and are thus bottom of the MDax. The medical technology group raised almost three billion euros from its shareholders as part of a capital increase. The money will be used to finance part of the acquisition of cancer therapy specialist Varian.

rtr