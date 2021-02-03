The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

05.17 a.m. – US President Joe Biden continues to urge a change of course in the “zero tolerance” immigration policy of his predecessor Donald Trump. “We will work to undo the moral and national disgrace of the previous government, which literally – not figuratively – tore children from the arms of their families,” said Biden as he signed three decrees on immigration and asylum issues White House on Tuesday. Biden set up a reunification working group for migrant families separated on the Mexican border. “Securing our borders does not require that we ignore the humanity of those who try to cross them,” the paper says. He also ordered a review of the Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), which keeps 65,000 asylum seekers in Mexico waiting for their hearings in the US. The naturalization of migrants living in the USA should also be made easier. The government announced that it would review further regulations that would have created barriers to legal migration.

rtr / dpa-AFX