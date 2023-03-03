Home page politics

Split

The leader of the Iyi party, Meral Aksener. © Burhan Ozbilici/AP/dpa

Ironically, the second strongest force in the coalition of Turkish opposition parties surprisingly leaves the alliance. In the end, this could be of use to one person in particular.

Istanbul – Two months before the presidential elections in Turkey, one of six opposition parties has left an anti-Erdogan alliance. It was regretted that the coalition had lost its ability to reflect the will of the people, Iyi Party leader Meral Aksener said on Friday. According to polls, Iyi is the second strongest force in the coalition, which announced just the day before that it had agreed on a common candidate to challenge incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Iyi Party proposed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas because of their good poll numbers. Both are politicians from the strongest opposition party, the CHP. But that was a failure, according to Aksener.

She implied that the remaining parties had agreed on the CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was also traded as a candidate. “Personal ambition was preferred to Turkey,” said Aksener. That’s not what the Iyi party was founded for. Aksener called on Imamoglu and Yavas to run.

Negotiations have been going on for a year

The announcement by the party leaders came as a surprise to many around ten weeks before the planned elections on May 14. The parties in the alliance had been negotiating with each other for a year. The joint candidate was scheduled to be unveiled on March 6th.

Erdogan has historically poor poll results, but none of the other parties currently has enough votes to replace the government. Many Erdogan critics associated the alliance with the hope of being able to unite votes on one candidate. dpa