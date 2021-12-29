D.he longtime American Senator Harry Reid is dead. The former Democratic majority leader in the second Chamber of Congress died on Tuesday at the age of 82, as his wife Landra announced to the US media. Reid had headed the House of Lords during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The American President Joe Biden paid tribute to the deceased as “the giants of our history”.

Reid “died peacefully and surrounded by our family,” said his wife. The politician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Reid was born on December 2, 1939 in a mining town in the American state of Nevada and grew up in a poor family. In 1986 he entered the US Senate for the first time. After the 2004 elections, he took over the leadership of the House of Lords Democrats, and from 2007 to 2015 he was majority leader.

65 kilometers to high school by hitchhiking

Reid often referred to his origins from the working class: his father was a miner, his mother a washerwoman. As a teenager, he had to hitchhike 40 miles to high school. In his youth he was also a prize boxer – a formative experience that he worked through in his autobiography “The Good Fight”.

Reid financed his law studies in the capital Washington by working night shifts with the US parliamentary police. The Democrat was more conservative than most of his party colleagues in the Senate. As a practicing Mormon, he strictly opposed abortion, for example.



Joe Biden called him the best Senate majority leader of all time: Harry Reid at a press conference on November 29, 2016 in Washington

:



Image: EPA



Known for his quick-wittedness and quiet voice, Reid was considered an important pillar of former President Obama. He helped him push key political projects through the Senate – including the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

Obama publishes letter to Reid

After Reid’s death became known, Obama published a letter he had recently written to his longtime political companion. In it Obama wrote: “I would not have been president if it had not been for your encouragement and support, and most of what I have achieved would not have been possible without your talent and determination.”

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F + 30 days for free now and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F + NOW



President Biden, who had served as Obama Vice President and also worked closely with Reid at the time, called the deceased a “giant in our history” and “one of the greatest Senate majority leaders of all time”. Reid was never “about the power of power,” said Biden. “It was about the power to do the right thing for the people.”

House Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi spoke of Reid as a “Titan” who “worked tirelessly with immense courage and conviction to achieve historic advances for Americans.”

The current Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, described Reid as “one of the most remarkable people I have ever met”. Reid never forgot his origins. “He used the boxing instinct to fight without fear those who harm the poor and the middle class,” wrote Schumer on Twitter.

Reid was also recognized by representatives of the opposition Republicans. Senate Conservative Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Reid’s rise from poverty to Congress an “all American story.” In order to achieve this, it took “Harry’s legendary strength, his bluntness and persistence”.