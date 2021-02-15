E.For many people, sweetness without salt is hard to imagine. The average German eats two teaspoons of salt a day. The World Health Organization says too much and recommends just under a teaspoon of salt a day. But what happens in the body when we consume too much salt? And why is it healthier if we turn down our hearty dose a little?

What happens when there is too much salt in the body?

Dr. Wolfgang Kreischer, General practitioners [00:00:41] An excess of salt over a longer period of time is associated with a volume storage of fluid in the body. That means you will have weight gain. If it lasts longer, you may develop hypertension and simply be a little puffy.