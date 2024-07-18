The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has monitored fake messages claiming to be from well-known postal and delivery companies, asking recipients to click on links to pay delivery fees. The Authority reiterates the need not to click on or interact with such links and to always verify through official applications to avoid falling into the trap of electronic fraud.
Notice ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/h281IcShwV
– TDRA 🇦🇪 TDRA (@tdrauae) July 18, 2024
#Important #notice #Telecommunications #Regulatory #Authority #Digital #Government #Tedra
Leave a Reply