The “Human Resources and Emiratisation” called not to respond to a fake message sent through digital and electronic channels that includes the official logo of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and other government agencies. Its senders claim to freeze bank accounts unless they are provided with customer data, and a request to call certain numbers.

The Ministry calls upon not to respond to this message and ignore it if it is received and to communicate immediately with the concerned security authorities to report it.