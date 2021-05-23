Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Instant PCR Test service is not currently available to all travelers at Dubai International Airport, and is only provided to travelers to specific destinations that specifically require this type of additional testing.
She added: The test is only performed if the destination is proven by the travelers, which requires this type of specific test, and we would like to point out finally that the immediate PCR test is not considered available to all travelers in general.
.
#Important #notice #Dubai #Airports #PCR #examination #travelers
Leave a Reply