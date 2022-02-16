This morning, Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command noted that it is carrying out a security exercise in the Al Haffar area in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with strategic partners.
The exercise comes with the aim of enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the response, so it is forbidden to approach and photograph in the interest of public safety.
