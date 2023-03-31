The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, in cooperation with partners, are carrying out an exercise, today, Friday, March 31, 2023, in the “ICAD – Mussafah Industrial” area.
Abu Dhabi Police stated that the exercise aims to measure readiness. According to the official account of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command on Twitter, today.
And she called on members of the public to use alternative methods, and not to approach and photograph in order to preserve public safety.
