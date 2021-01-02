The Supreme Court has said that in a three-time divorce case, a relative of a husband who has given three divorces cannot be considered an accused because the husband has committed the crime by giving three divorces. The Supreme Court has given the above comment while giving anticipatory bail to the victim’s mother-in-law. The Supreme Court also said that there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail in the triple talaq case.A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud has said that husband’s relatives cannot be accused under the three anti-divorce laws i.e. Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act. In an important judgment, the Supreme Court gave the anticipatory bail to the mother-in-law of the victim’s mother, the victim’s mother-in-law, and said that from the first glance assessment it is clear that the victim’s mother-in-law is the woman who is giving the divorce. Is the mother of husband. Under this act, a Muslim man has committed a crime and in such a situation his mother cannot be accused.

How much punishment for conviction of triple talaq?

A bench of Justice Chandrachud said that under Section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act, it is a crime to get three divorces of Muslim men at once. Section 4 states that a husband guilty of giving three divorces can be imprisoned for up to three years. In the current case, the mother of the victim’s husband has been accused. A case has been registered against her under the dowry harassment and Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act.

‘Also listen to the woman who complained before bail’

The Supreme Court said that the victim has been divorced by her husband and she is accused of giving three divorces at once and not her mother is responsible for it. The court while granting anticipatory bail to the husband’s mother said that in this case if there is no restriction on the bail, but the court concerned should also listen to the woman who complained before ordering the bail. The order of anticipatory bail is at the discretion of the court. The petitioner-in-law approached the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court did not get relief.