After being off the pitch for a few weeks due to groin pain that affected him and left him out of his participation in the 2023 Gold Cup, sebastian cordovaplayed again with the UANL Tigres in his debut in the League Cup before him Portland Timbers where they got the 1-2 victory.
Now, according to information from the portal we are tigers he inter miami commanded by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino would be interested in the services of the Mexican attacker.
The cream-blue youth squad was one of the best players on the feline team in the final phase, who was undoubtedly a key player for the San Nicolás de los Garza team to win their eighth Mexican soccer championship.
Such was his impact on the team Robert Dante Siboldi that in the seven games of the final phase he scored in six, he only did not score a goal in the first leg, in the remaining matches he was present.
Due to this situation, the Argentine coach of the inter miami who knows him from his time with the Mexican team would be seeking his services and would have requested david beckham his incorporation to team up with Lionel Messi.
About the possibility that sebastian cordova become a player of the American club, the reality is that it is complicated, since the UANL Tigers do not have in their plans to sell one of their best elements to go to Major League Soccer.
