This meeting between the two leaders is taking place at a time when the tension between the two countries is at its peak.

Indian troops near Pangong have thwarted Chinese troops’ attempts to re-occupy them

The Foreign Ministers of India and China will meet face-to-face in Moscow three times today, amidst the threat of war in East Ladakh. The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when Indian troops have captured all the height peaks in the Chushul sector and thwarted Chinese troops’ attempts to re-occupy them. In Ladakh, China has deployed around 5 to 7 thousand soldiers with tanks and cannons.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be seen together at the luncheon hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is believed that Russia is playing an important role in reducing the tension between its two friendly countries. The Foreign Ministers of India and China will hold bilateral talks in the evening. After the tension started along the Line of Actual Control in May, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries are meeting face to face for the first time.

Thousands of soldiers stationed near Pangong lake

Both countries have deployed thousands of soldiers and cannons near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. China is not withdrawing its troops from the northern part of Pangong Lake and the Gogra Post area, disobeying their promise. China has deployed around 50,000 troops all over the Ladakh border. The Indian Army has also deployed thousands of troops to respond to China.



For the first time in 45 years in the Mukpari area. Here 30 to 40 Chinese soldiers are present 200 to 300 meters away from the Indian position. On the other hand, the soldiers of both countries are located at a distance of only 500 meters on the northern shore of Pangong Lake. This meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and China is considered to be very important in this war-like situation in Ladakh. Earlier, the leaders of the three countries had held talks at a SCO meeting on June 23 via video conference.

Date of meeting of Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping also announced!

It is also being said that the date of meeting of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the head of China Xi Jinping can also be announced. India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has reached Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. There, the SCO foreign ministers will meet on Thursday. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will sit face to face after the meeting. According to sources, the meeting is taking place after Russia’s intervention.



The SCO Summit date may also be announced at Thursday’s meeting. According to foreign ministry sources, this meeting may be held in Moscow around 15 October. PM Modi and Xi Jinping will also go to this meeting. The coming together of the heads of the two countries may be a significant development amidst the current tensions. Actually, since the latest round of border dispute started, Russia has been trying to be a medium of dialogue between the two countries from the beginning. At the same time, between the dispute on the border, the meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday may be the way forward. Both countries seem to agree that the talks can now be settled at the diplomatic level and there is an urgent need for this.