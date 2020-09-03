Highlights: Important meeting of Congress strategy committee, discussion on upcoming monsoon session

Preparation to raise many important issues including GDP, China deadlock

‘The issue of suspension of Question Hour will also be raised in the upcoming session’

Parliament session begins from 14 September, concluding on 1 October

new Delhi

The committee to decide the strategy related to the Parliament of Congress had an important meeting on Thursday. It discussed the issues to be raised in the upcoming monsoon session and the strategy of taking opposition parties together to surround the government. According to sources, in this meeting it was agreed that the government would be seeking answers on the issue of GDP growth rate of around 24 percent, deadlock with China on the border, corona crisis etc. Besides, problems of migrant workers, unemployment, new education policy and other issues will also be raised.

Congress discussed strategy on the Parliament session

A member of this 10-member committee said that an all-party meeting may not be called by the government or the Speaker of the Lok Sabha due to the Corona crisis. In such a situation, there will not be much clarity about the legislative work. In view of this, the meeting was also discussed. He said that in the meeting it was also discussed what should be our strategy regarding the ordinances issued by the government and some other possible bills. It was agreed that more and more opposition parties should be taken on different issues, so that more pressure can be put on the government.

The issue of suspension of question hour will be raised

The Congress leader said that in this meeting it was also decided that the issue of suspension of question hour will be raised in the upcoming session. This committee may meet again in the coming days. Neither the Question Hour nor the non-government bills will be brought in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Zero Hour is also limited in this season, which is going to take place amidst the extraordinary circumstances that arose during this period of Corona virus epidemic.

Monsoon session of Parliament from 14 September

According to the notification issued by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the proceedings of the two houses will run in separate shifts from 9 am to 1 am and from 3 pm to 7 pm. Parliament proceedings will continue on Saturday and Sunday also. The Parliament session will begin on 14 September and it is proposed to conclude on 1 October.