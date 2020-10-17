The Board of Control for Cricket in India is going to have an important meeting on Saturday. In this meeting, the domestic series against the Quarantine period and England on the Australian tour will be the main agenda. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Jai Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal will also participate in this meeting.

Sourav Ganguly, Jai Shah and Arun Dhumal are currently in the United Arab Emirates to oversee the hosting of the Indian Premier League. The three chief executives will participate in the meeting through video conference.

The meeting will also discuss the resumption of the domestic season. Since March this year, international cricket is not being played in Indian because of Kovid 19. However the 2020-21 domestic season will be shortened due to Kovid 19.

But the main agenda of the meeting will be the Australian tour. The Indian cricket team has to go on a tour of Australia in November. For the three formats, at least 28 players, coaches and other staff will travel together in special aircraft.

BCCI sources said, “Cricket Australia has made a big schedule which is yet to be finalized. There will be discussion on this as well as on whether relief can be possible during the 14-day quarantine period.

BCCI wants to cut the quarantine period for training of players. The source said, “The BCCI has already appealed to the Queensland Health Department for relief. And if the option of training in it will be possible, then it will be good. ”

Another topic of discussion is the schedule of the home series against England. Although experts are anticipating the increase of Kovid-19 cases during the festival days, the BCCI can make only several plans.

Like the IPL, the England tour is also likely to be held in the UAE. The BCCI has also signed an agreement with the UAE Cricket Board recently.

