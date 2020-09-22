The Rajya Sabha has called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Tuesday after busy activities, protests and passage of several bills a day earlier. However, the opposition, which has announced the boycott of the rest of the session of Parliament, will not participate in this meeting.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Anand Sharma of Congress and Jairam Ramesh, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal are five opposition leaders who will not attend the 11-member committee meeting. The BAC is a panel headed by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu where the week-long agenda of the House is discussed. The meeting has been called amid signs of adjournment of the House in a day or two.

Opposition parties also alleged that they were informed about it just an hour before the BAC meeting, due to which they could not get enough time to attend the meeting. Rajya Sabha officials said that the meeting was called on the shirt notice and every effort was made to inform all the members of the panel.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two bills related to agriculture – the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 (Empowerment and Protection) amidst heavy demonstrations in the House.

On one side, the opposition claims that the agricultural bill is anti-farmer, while the government says that this bill will encourage agriculture through private investments. Eight MPs were suspended on Monday over heavy noise and bad behavior.

