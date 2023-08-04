Throughout his 55-year career, David Bowie redefined the essence of “cool” by adopting an outsider status. Now, Ziggy Stardust and all of his other characters will have a permanent home.

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will house more than 80,000 items from Bowie’s career in a new David Bowie Center for the Study of the Performing Arts, the museum recently announced. The center, which will be in a new museum compound called the V&A East Storehouse, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, is set to open in 2025.

“With David’s life’s work becoming part of the UK’s national collections, he takes his rightful place among many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses,” Bowie’s estate said in a statement. “David’s work can be shared with the public in ways that have not been possible before, and we are delighted to be working closely with the V&A to continue to commemorate David’s enduring cultural influence.”

Bowie died in 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

In a statement, the museum said the creation of the center was made possible by a combined donation of 10 million pounds (about $12 million) from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group. Warner Music purchased Bowie’s entire songwriting catalog in 2022.

beyond 70 thousand images of Bowie, the collection includes letters, scores, original costumes, movies, music videossets, instruments, album covers, awards and of course fashion.

Much of it will be familiar to fans: Bowie’s outfits worn as his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust; Kansai Yamamoto’s wardrobe for the “Aladdin Sane” tour in 1973; the Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and British designer Alexander McQueen for the 1997 “Earthling” album cover.

Handwritten lyrics to songs like “Fame,” “Heroes” and “Ashes to Ashes” will also be on display, including examples of Bowie’s cutting technique. The artist drew on William S. Burroughs, the postmodernist author, for inspiration in cutting up written text and rearranging it into song lyrics. In 1997, Bowie told The Times that he worked with this method “about 40 percent of the time.”

The permanent collection comes 10 years after the museum created “David Bowie Is,” a retrospective that traced the beginnings of David Jones, a saxophonist and bluesman who grew up in London, to David Bowie, a transcendent figure in music. music, art and fashion. The traveling exhibit made its last stop in 2018 in NY.

“He didn’t just make art. He was art!” longtime contributor Nile Rodgers said in a statement.

REMY TUMIN

The New York Times