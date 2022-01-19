In recent years, an electronic criminal method has spread, posing a direct threat to Internet users, led by social media pioneers, by creating fake accounts in the names of victims, using them to harm them, or defrauding others under pseudonyms.

The crimes resulting from this increasing method varied, including targeting public figures by creating accounts in their names, using them to lure lovers and followers, and defrauding them by persuading them to transfer money on pretexts that seem naive, but some unfortunately fall into it.

This criminal method also targeted victims of electronic extortion crimes, by creating accounts in their names, including their relatives and friends, and later using them to subjugate the victims and obtain what they want from them.

Among the most serious crimes resulting from this method as well, is the penetration of electronic commercial transactions and correspondence between two companies, through fake mail, almost identical to the mail of one of the two companies, and defrauding the other party, and persuading him to transfer the funds of a transaction or commercial transaction!

There are various other forms of crimes resulting from the fabrication of electronic accounts, including creating sites with the names of government or official agencies, hospitals and companies, and using them for those who wish to employ or bank customers, and others.

Based on the foregoing, and in light of his constant keenness to keep abreast of all new crimes or developments, the UAE legislator addressed this method, and dealt with it in detail in the new Federal Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, and stipulated penalties that would deter The perpetrators of these crimes, in some cases, amount to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and a fine of up to two million dirhams.

Article 11 of the law, which came into force on January 2, stipulates that anyone who creates a website, account or email shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. and falsely attributing it to a natural or legal person.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years if the offender uses or enables another to use the fake account, mail, or website in a matter that offends the person who has fabricated it.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams, and not more than two million dirhams, if the crime occurred by fabricating a website, account or email for a state institution.

There is no doubt that these penalties would also deter a category of perpetrators of this crime as a joke, plot, or defamation, so they create accounts in the names of their acquaintances or friends, without awareness of the consequences of this behavior, so awareness of these legal aspects remains extremely important, given that phones Smartphones have become our closest thing to us, and most of us are obsessed with social media.

Senior legal advisor



