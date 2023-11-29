Important initiative, says Janja about relations with the United Arab Emirates

First Lady met with the country’s Minister of International Cooperation to check on preparations for COP28 in Dubai

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva met with the Minister of International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and president of Expo Dubai, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, this Wednesday (29.Nov.2023) at Expo City, in Dubai. Second publication on social mediathe meeting was for “check the preparations for an important initiative” between Brazil and the United Arab Emirates, which will be presented on Friday (Dec 1st) during COP28, the main UN conference to discuss the climate. “Brazil is back to world leadership in sustainability”, said Janja. The first lady arrived in the country before the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as he preferred not to accompany the PT member during his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Nov 28) and to Qatar this Wednesday (Nov 29).