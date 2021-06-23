OfMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Violent allegations against Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The toll minister has paid 5.8 million euros for lawyers in recent years. Why?

Berlin – 5.8 million euros in three years: The department of Andreas Scheuer (CSU) spent this considerable amount on legal assistance. The Federal Ministry of Transport announced the amount at the request of the Green politician Sven-Christian Kindler. The Daily mirror the written answer is available.

According to the report, between 2017 and the end of 2020 the millions flowed into 19 proceedings, all of which dealt with the disclosure of information. Mostly it was about the long-planned car toll. The paper also refers to a list of the lawyers’ fees that Scheuer paid.

Toll affair: “Andreas Scheuer is paying a lot for a lack of transparency” – Green politician is raging

“Andreas Scheuer is paying a lot for lack of transparency,” complained the Greens MP Kindler, “Scheuer fights all relevant transparency claims doggedly”. In 2019, the Minister of Transport had promised “maximum transparency” in the course of processing the crashing car toll. The opposition accuses him of exactly the opposite.

The investigation into the toll affair had Scheuer hindered from the beginning with expensive means, explained Kindler. Regardless of whether they were from citizens, parliamentarians or journalists, Scheuer always had consultants respond to requests for transparency. He also refused to disclose his email activities in April. A lawyer had announced that Scheuer would not work with the investigator of the toll investigation committee.

Kindler had recently accused the Minister of Transport of a clientele policy in favor of the constituency of Passau – but the department denied the allegations.

Andreas Scheuer (CSU): How much did he know about the diesel scandal? The request goes to court

The Minister of Transport is likely to receive many inquiries. There are no obstacles to this. Every citizen can request official information from federal authorities even without specific justification. This is guaranteed by the Freedom of Information Act (IFG).

The anti-corruption organization Transparency International is also targeting Scheuer because of the diesel scandal. She submitted an IFG request. How many diesel defeat devices was the minister aware of? The organization has not yet received an answer. According to the list that has become public, a lawyer for Scheuer’s house is also on duty in court proceedings in this matter.

“Covering up important information”: Organization accuses Scheuer of secrecy in the diesel scandal

“The fact that the Federal Ministry of Transport took more than 300,000 euros into its hands to hire a law firm to block our information request is a testament to anti-democratic intransparency and an irresponsible handling of taxpayers’ money,” criticized Helmut Bäumer, Chairman of Transparency International, in Daily mirror. The sum corresponds to half of the annual budget of his organization. Scheuer shoots sparrows with canon “to hide one’s own gross mistakes in the diesel scandal.”

The Scheuers Ministry has “commissioned sinfully expensive law firms to ensure that the cover-up of important information continues,” Bäumer said. For him this is “a clear political will to be non-transparent”. (mb)